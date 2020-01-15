New Chrome-based Microsoft Edge browser now available

Microsoft’s new Chromium-based Edge browser is now available to download for various versions of Windows, Apple’s macOS and the two major mobile operating systems.

The new web perusing tool is built on the same platform as the Chrome browser and looks and feels quite similar to Google’s offering – including the ability to traverse the www with greater speed.

The Chromium-based Edge also brings access to the vast library of Chrome extensions, as well as the user profiles. It’s an upgrade on Edge thanks to its ability to stream 4K video, while the incumbent maxes out at 720p. It’s also possible to import browsing history and autofill data from Google Chrome.

Microsoft is rolling out the new version of Edge via Windows Update over the next few weeks, replacing the original version of the browser built exclusively by Microsoft. However, it’s perfectly possible to manually download it today.

All you need to do is head over to Microsoft’s Edge website and download the installer for your desktop platform. From there, follow your regular install method, and you’re good to go.

Related: Best VPN 2020

The original Edge browser won’t be much of a loss to the wider web community, with more people still rocking Internet Explorer, according to StatCounter. Edge has 2.13% of the market, while IE is slightly better off on 2.27%.

Chrome, on the other hand, dominates the scene with 63.22% of the global market share from December 2018 to December 2019, according to StatCounter (via The Next Web).

“Ultimately, we want to make the web experience better for many different audiences,” wrote Windows boss Joe Belifore in a blog post announcing the change in December 2018. “People using Microsoft Edge (and potentially other browsers) will experience improved compatibility with all web sites, while getting the best-possible battery life and hardware integration on all kinds of Windows devices. Web developers will have a less-fragmented web platform to test their sites against, ensuring that there are fewer problems and increased satisfaction for users of their sites.”

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA. …