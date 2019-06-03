You can download MacOS Catalina now – here’s how

If you’re wondering how to download MacOS Catalina – the latest version of MacOS – you’ve come to the right place.

Apple’s bumper WWDC 2019 keynote has just ended and we’re still trying to take in the absolute boatload of stuff that was unveiled. From the $5999 Mac Pro, to iPadOS and iOS 13 and the stunning Pro Display XDR, Apple packed the show tight.

Another notable talking point was MacOS Catalina – the successor to MacOS Mojave and the first time we’ll see iPad apps hit the Mac.

If you’re keen to grab MacOS Catalina as soon as possible then you’re in luck as the first developer beta of the software has now been made available. To access this head to Apple’s developer site, log-in with your details and when the files are available you’ll be able to install them on your Mac.

It’s important to note this version is only available to registered developers, meaning you’ll need to be paying the £99/$99 yearly fee to access it. This is because these beta pieces of software are meant as guides to help developers build apps for the new OS and help spot bugs.

MacOS Catalina Public Beta

As has become a tradition with Apple software updates, once it has been available exclusively with developers for a bit it then moves onto the public beta. This allows those who are eager to get their hands on the update access to it a few months before it’s officially available to all.

Apple has said that the public beta of MacOS Catalina will be available in July, however no specific date was given.

MacOS Catalina includes Sidecar for outputting content to an iPad, the replacement of iTunes with dedicated apps for Podcast, TV and Music and Project Catalyst. Catalyst allows for devs to port their iPad apps over to the Mac.