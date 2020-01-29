DoubleTake lets you film through two iPhone 11 cameras at the same time

Feeling restricted by your iPhone’s camera options? This new app from FiLMiC should fix your creative woes, by allowing you to record on any two of your phone cameras simultaneously.

Using DoubleTake, you can shoot footage on two of your phone’s rear cameras or capture film on the front-facing selfie cam and one of the rear snappers too. The dual-captured recordings can then be displayed as a split screen movie or as a picture-in-picture composite.

You can also save dual recordings to your camera roll and then edit them together in a separate app – so if you record on both a wide-angle and standard lens you can create a neat zoom effect by editing the footage.

Once you’ve opened the app, you need to pick between your set-up of four cameras (ultrawide, tele, wide and selfie) and select your frame rate (24fps, 25fps, and 30fps.) Next choose your favourite display option and BOOM you’re well on your way to becoming the next Orson Welles.

Okay, maybe not, but the dual recording does have some obvious uses for people like vloggers and podcasters. For example, you can plonk the phone in the middle of an interviewer and subject and capture both people simultaneously.

FiLMiC is also responsible for the FiLMiC Pro app, which lets you do things like manually focus while recording and adjust exposure. The Pro app has been used by filmmakers in the past – for example, Sean Baker used it to make Tangerine – but at present the dual-camera recording function hasn’t been integrated into this.

It may well crop up in the Pro app later down the line, but the company has also promised that DoubleTake will remain as a free-to-download standalone. DoubleTake currently only available on the iPhone 11 series – you can find it here.

