Dottir’s true wireless are designed by CrossFit champions

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Staff Writer

Dottir has announced a new pair of sports earbuds in the Dottir Freedom On-Grid, boasting a design and features chosen by CrossFit champions. 

Designed by Katrin Davidsdottir and Annie Thorisdottir – both two-time “World’s Fittest Woman” winners at the CrossFit Games Women’s Championship, the Dottir Freedom On-Grid earbuds are made to handle high-intensity training both on land and in water. 

The earbuds feature a rugged, IPX7 water and sweatproof design with a wrap-around shape that allows them to cling to the ear and prevent them from slipping out during intense workouts. 

Dottir Freedom On-Grid Ash Grey

There are touch controls on the earbuds to control playback, as well as built-in voice assistant support so you can move between tracks hands-free. 

The audio is powered by 13mm dynamic drivers, while hybrid Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) lets you train without worrying about distractions. 

With up to 72 hours of battery life, which includes five charges in the wireless charging case, the earbuds are compatible with iOS and Android devices. 

There’s a USB-C port on the charging case and the earbuds support the latest Bluetooth 5.2 standard with a range of up to 10m. 

“We have been looking for a headphone to withstand the demands of our training schedule for some time” said Davidsdottir and Thorisdottir. 

“We haven’t found one yet that has the battery life, waterproofing or fit that complements our training style and so we decided to design and launch our own. Dóttir Freedom On Grid has all the features and considerations that we feel will complement anyone who is active, no matter what your sport”.

The Freedom On-Grid earbuds are available to pre-order now in White and Ash Grey colours on Dottir’s website. The earbuds are priced at £120 / $150.

Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Staff Writer
