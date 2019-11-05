Where to watch Dortmund vs Inter tonight – on TV and online

Where to watch Dortmund vs Inter tonight – on TV or via a live stream

Less than two weeks after going down to Inter Milan at the San Siro, Borussia Dortmund host the Italian giants in the reverse fixture at the famous Westfalenstadion. Here’s how you can watch the Dortmund vs Inter clash tonight on TV or online.

Dortmund vs Inter kick-off time

The game kicks off at 8pm BST, which is 9pm local time in Dortmund, where the game is being played.

Dortmund vs Inter TV channel

BT has exclusive broadcast rights for the Champions League in the UK, and Dortmund vs Inter is being shown on BT Sport ESPN.

There will be no build-up, because the early kick-off between Zenit St Petersburg vs RB Leipzig is being shown on the same channel, and will finish right before Dortmund vs Inter starts.

If you haven’t yet signed up for BT Sport, note that it can take a few hours for channels and streaming access to activate after signing up, so act fast to avoid disappointment.

How to live stream Dortmund vs Inter − even if you’re not in the UK

You can also live stream the clash, either via the BT Sport website or the BT Sport app. Here are the quick-links you need to get started:

BT Sport | Web

BT Sport | iOS

BT Sport | Android

If you’re a BT customer but you’re away on holiday or business and worried that you might not be able to access BT Sport, a common workaround is to use a VPN – and our guide to the best VPNs is the obvious place to get started choosing the one that’s right for you.

If you’re not familiar with VPNs, they encrypt and anonymise your internet use and, crucially, can also allow you to appear as if you’re in a completely different country. We’ve rounded up three of the best VPNs for streaming below:

Dortmund vs Inter − Match preview

Dortmund and Inter are currently level on points in the Group of Death, but the Italian side is just ahead thanks to their superior goal difference. Barcelona are sitting pretty at the summit.

The Nerazzurri beat Die Schwarzgelben 2-0 in their first Champions League meeting, with goals from Lautaro Martinez and Antonio Candreva seeing the German side off.

Lucien Favre’s side hasn’t had the best start to the season, but their biggest problem has been draws rather than defeats. Dortmund have already drawn four times in the Bundesliga and once in the Champions League. On three of those occasions, they had been on course for three points.

Inter, on the other hand, are in excellent form. Since surrendering top spot in Serie A early last month, they’re unbeaten in five, and they’ve won four of those. But will the Yellow Wall get to them tonight?

