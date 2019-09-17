Where to watch Dortmund vs Barcelona tonight – on TV and online

Dortmund vs Barcelona − Where and when to watch tonight’s Champions League clash

It’s the tie of the night. Spanish giants Barcelona face everyone’s second favourite team at Westfalenstadion this evening. And to make the tie even more tantalising, Lionel Messi is expected to make his first appearance of the season. Our quick guide reveals all you need to know to tune in to Dortmund vs Barcelona tonight.

Dortmund vs Barcelona kick-off time

Tonight’s game is set to kick off at 8pm BST, which is 9pm local time in Dortmund, Germany, where the game is being played.

Dortmund vs Barcelona TV channel

BT has the broadcast rights to this, and Dortmund vs Barcelona is being shown on BT Sport ESPN. Unfortunately, there’ll be no build-up. You can tune in to BT Sport 2 (which will show Napoli vs Liverpool from 8pm) for a dose of pre-game chit-chat.

How to live stream Dortmund vs Barcelona − even if you’re not in the UK

You can live stream Dortmund vs Barcelona, either via the BT Sport website or the BT Sport app. Here are the quick-links you need to get started:

BT Sport | Web

BT Sport | iOS

BT Sport | Android

If you haven’t yet signed up for BT Sport, note that it can take a few hours for channels and streaming access to activate after signing up, so you’ll have to act fast to avoid disappointment.

Worried that you might not be able to live stream BT Sport where you are? A common workaround is to use a VPN – and our guide to the best VPNs is the obvious place to get started choosing the one that’s right for you. If you’re not familiar with VPNs, they encrypt and anonymise your internet use and, crucially, can also allow you to appear as if you’re in a completely different country.

We’ve rounded up three of the best VPNs for streaming below:

Dortmund vs Barcelona − Match preview

Dortmund currently sit in second place in the Bundesliga, behind RB Leipzig, but we all know how much firepower they possess. Jadon Sancho and Paco Alcacer and are in terrific form for both club and country, and Marco Reus, Julian Brandt and Horgan Hazard haven’t been bad either.

Barcelona, meanwhile, need no introduction. However, as always seems to be the case, they’ve looked nowhere near their best without Messi. The magical Argentine hasn’t played since July, but could make his first appearance of the season tonight.

16-year-old Ansu Fati has stepped up in his absence, and Ernesto Valverde will be desperate to get a convincing performance out of his side tonight, with fans still bitter about the manner in which they exited last season’s competition.

