5 tips and tricks to help you rip and tear in Doom Eternal

Doom Eternal is out today, and it’s an absolute blast. However, from its gore to its rapid pace, it’s not for the faint-hearted. There’s much that can be done to have a bit of an easier time in the Doom sequel, and we are here to help.

When you first drop into Doom Eternal, you might be shocked by the level of in-your-face carnage that hits you immediately. If you didn’t know what you were in for then there’s a chance you could be put off – don’t be, there are good times ahead if you get to grips with a few fundamentals.

The key things to know about Doom Eternal are tips that apply in many games. Still, it’s their unique combination, along with the speed at which you’ll have to implement them, that makes Doom slaying such a challenging and rewarding experience. Read on for some Trusted Reviews tricks to make your time ever-so-slightly less chaotic.

1. Don’t stop movin’

Keeping moving is number one for a reason – stand still for long in Doom Eternal and you are toast.

Need some ammo? Get movin’. Need some health? Do not stop. Doom Eternal rewards you for slicing and dicing your way through enemies without hanging around for long.

Even with enemies that require a bit more damage should continue to manoeuvred around constantly. The Doom Slayer is fast, so you don’t need to worry about losing track of an enemy or your current goal, you’ll be back there soon enough.

Even when low on health or ammo, if you slow down or cower in a corner, you’ll soon find yourself surrounded and, inevitably, defeated. Keep on movin’ and keep on demon-mulching.

2. The codex is your friend

When you think about Doom Eternal, you probably don’t think about having a good read. However, taking less than a minute out to read your codex – especially when an enemy stumps you – helps massively.

The codex provides you with specific tips on each enemy you encounter – from the type of projectile they fire to how they are best defeated. It takes no time at all, and you’ll be far better off.

3. Slayer the Explorer

Moving from encounter to encounter and doing a bit of platforming in Doom Eternal may be another thing that not many people came to the game for but, if you have to do it, you may as well make it worthwhile.

Along with some cheeky secrets and bonus lore, Doom Eternal hides plenty of power-ups, weapons mods and ways to enhance the Doom Slayer around the maps.

Simply jumping to a ledge that you might think leads nowhere or taking a wrong turn can give you some rewards that you’ll be hugely grateful for later on – especially early on in the game when some friendly stat boosts are a godsend.

4. De-platforming

As we make it to #4 on this list, it’s time to contradict #1. There often isn’t much time to ponder your surroundings in Doom Eternal but, when it comes to platforming, you probably won’t have demons bearing down on you and so it’s time to chill.

The platforming can be massively frustrating in Doom Eternal if you dive in during more complex sections – from getting lost in toxic swamps to repeatedly falling off floating platforms.

Before you take a leap of faith, take a moment to look around and see where the route is likely to lead you. Some may not like platforming in the Doom reboot but following this tip will help you not lose your head.

5. Management sim

Doom Eternal is the fastest and most violent inventory management sim you’ll ever play, and it’s also a pivotal part of what makes it tons of fun.

Charging from enemy to enemy, instinctively knowing whether you need to chainsaw for some ammo or damage for a glory kill is a crucial skill.

It may be hard to when you first jump into Doom Eternal but try and get used to doing this straight away. Likely out of fear and sheer adrenaline, you may just stick to one weapon and try just to get kills over and done with – no matter the method – in the early hours of the game.

You don’t always have to pay close attention to the exact amount of health or ammo you have in Doom Eternal as the game kindly warns that you’re low with a red pop-up near the middle of the screen. Get used to chainsawing and glory-killing as soon as you see these pop-ups, and you’ll be doing it without thinking when it comes to the fiercer battles later on.

