DOOM Eternal delay means players will be waiting a little longer to rip and tear

Bethesda and id Software have announced that the release date for DOOM Eternal has been pushed back to the early months of 2020, pitting it right up against Animal Crossing: New Horizons. What a pair they will be.

Announced in a press release earlier today, the development studio confirmed that DOOM Eternal will now launch on March 20, 2020 instead of November 22 as originally planned.

“To make sure we’re delivering the best experience — for DOOM Eternal to live up to our standards of speed and polish — we’ve made the decision to extend our launch date by a few months to March 20, 2020.

We know many fans will be disappointed by this delay, but we are confident that DOOM Eternal will deliver a gaming experience that is worth the wait,” explains id Software.

From what we’ve played of DOOM Eternal it’s already shaping up to be a fantastic sequel, so we’ve no objection to a few extra months in the oven to ensure the demonic experience is the best it can possible be come March 2020. Bethesda is also making it up to players with a few extra goodies.

All those who pre-order DOOM Eternal will receive the upcoming port of DOOM 64 for free, which is poised to launch on PS4, Xbox One, PC and Switch alongside the sequel next year. However, the Switch version of DOOM Eternal will be launching after the other platforms, a date for which hasn’t been unveiled.

Invasion Mode will be coming after launch, a new mechanic which allows you to invade another player’s game disguised as a demon. Here’s a glimpse from our hands-on preview for the upcoming sequel, which is shaping up to be another brilliant, bloody adventure:

“If you aren’t a fan of bloody, over-the-top violence and a wonderfully self-aware meta-narrative, DOOM Eternal might not be for you. But as a hardcore fan of the series and lover of all things ridiculous, this is right up my street.”

