Doom Eternal and Battlefield 2042 get Nvidia RTX GPU upgrades

Nvidia has announced that two big hitting games will be taking advantage of its RTX GPU enhancements. Doom Eternal has been updated to include ray tracing and DLSS, while the upcoming Battlefield 2042 will be getting DLSS and Reflex support.

Although it’s ray tracing that frequently grabs the headlines, DLSS (or Deep Learning Super Sampling, to give it its full name) is actually the technology that will improve the quality of life for most gamers. The technology uses RTX GPU’s AI Tensor Cores to intelligently upscale the scene to your chosen resolution, meaning you can say, get 2K output with performance levels of a lower resolution.

The results are remarkably impressive, as this video shows. Not only does enabling DLSS improve the frame rate in this 4K Death Stranding clip, it actually manages to sharpen the visuals with text that’s a bit clearer in the modified version.

Crucially, it’s also compatible with ray tracing – which is just as well, as this graphical nicity is hugely intense, and can hit frame rates hard. Ray tracing, for those unaware, is when each beam of light is rendered in real time, leading to more realistic light, shadow and reflections. It’s a subtle effect, but one that makes games feel a bit more lifelike when enabled. Here is how it looks when enabled and disabled in Doom Eternal:

Nvidia Reflex, meanwhile, is a technology that reduces system latency, meaning that the time between your input and the action happening on screen should occur faster. The advantages for a multiplayer shooter like Battlefield 2042 should be pretty obvious when any competitive advantage is worth having.

Of course all of these things require an Nvidia RTX card, and these have been like gold dust recently with the new RTX 30 cards facing shortages and enormous markups on auction sites, thanks in part to their ability to mine cryptocurrencies effectively. Even so, if you’re shopping for an upgrade, be sure to check out our list of the best graphics cards before buying.