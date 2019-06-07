Don’t trust this Xiaomi Mi Band 4 listing – the Apple Watch 5 killer isn’t out just yet

Presale listings for the Xiaomi Band 4 are popping up on AliExpress. The only problem is that the fitness tracker hasn’t been announced yet.

One page on the Chinese marketplace shows the Mi Band 4 on sale for $49.99 – $46.99 with the site’s new user coupon – but the listing might not be entirely legit. For one, the fitness watch hasn’t actually been unveiled to the public yet. In fact, we’re not expecting to hear news about the device until an event in China on June 11.

The AliExpress store owner – who refers to himself as Mr Carl – also cites June 11 as the launch date for his AliExpress pre-orders, though he does have the estimated delivery date set as July 2 for the United States and 20-35 days for the UK.

However, if you’re in the States and don’t want to wait almost a month to try out your new ‘Xiaomi’ fitness tracker, Carl does offer US delivery for June 25 for a whopping $46.03.

The page includes a pretty detailed Q&A that answers popular questions about the device. According to this section, we should expect Xiaomi to release two versions of the Mi Band 4 as they did with the Mi Band 3 – a standard version and an NFC version. This listing is for the standard version but Mr Carl promises to post a page for the NFC version after June 11.

It is also important to note that this is the Chinese edition of the watch and not the global version. The tracker might have an English language option alongside the default Chinese but the seller cannot guarantee that it will include English out of the box.

Though the listing does line up with certain rumours – such as an upgrade from the monochrome screen on the Mi Band 3 to a full colour display – there is still a lot yet to be confirmed about Xiaomi’s upcoming release so this presale should definitely be taken with a pinch of salt.