Don’t trust this bogus OnePlus 7 leak

A bogus listing for the OnePlus 7 has appeared detailing alleged specs and pricing for the as yet unconfirmed Galaxy S10 rival.

The post appeared on less-than-well-known online retailer Gizatop on Thursday. It shows a rendered image with OnePlus’ “never settle” marketing slogan, but it could easily have been mocked up in software such as Photoshop. It’s currently listed as ‘out of stock’ but carries a $569 RRP.

A full specs list is also on show with the store claiming it will have a 6.5-inch AMOLED screen and run using Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 855, 5G-ready CPU.

Other listed specs include a triple sensor rear camera setup that combines a 48-megapixel, 20-megapixel and 5-megapixel arrangement. It also pays heed to an earlier “leak” listing it as having a 16-megapixel pop-up selfie camera.

So far so good? It certainly sounds like flagship smartphone specs and there’s nothing out of the ordinary. But sadly you need to take the info with a healthy pinch of salt. Putting up an early listing for a popular, but unconfirmed device, like the OnePlus 7 is a common tactic for smaller online retailers.

The companies do it to get attention and people visiting the storefront in a bid to raise brand awareness. The specs are usually speculated and don’t have any actual backing.

We’ve contacted Giztop for comment on where it got its information and images, but at the time of publishing, we haven’t yet heard back. A source familiar with the matter has suggested to Trusted Reviews the listing is “complete BS”.

The OnePlus 7 is the hotly anticipated follow-up to the OnePlus 6T, which is still one Trusted Reviews’ top recommended smartphones. OnePlus hasn’t revealed any formal details about its next phone, though it did show off a demo OnePlus 5G prototype smartphone at Mobile World Congress in February.

