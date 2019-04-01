Don’t Miss This Sensational Samsung HW-N650 Soundbar Deal

Right now, eBay’s excellent 20% promotion means you can pick up the excellent Samsung HW-N650 soundbar for the lowest price we’ve ever seen. More than half the price we originally review it at.

We can all agree, TVs have been getting thinner and more attractive over the years. There are models that can look like a painting on your wall after all. But one area many are still lacking is around sound quality. Having a thinner design often means lacklustre audio simply because a good speaker needs air and room to deliver full on sound.

Samsung HW-N650 360W Deal Samsung HW-N650 360W 5.1ch Soundbar The lowest price we've ever seen for this fantastic soundbar. Use code PLENTY20 before April 4th to save 20%.

Thankfully, a soundbar is the easiest solution to such a predicament. Courtesy of eBay’s 20% off promotion, you can save a whopping £69.80 off the current price of the excellent Samsung HW-N650 soundbar. Even at its current full £349 price it’s already half the price we originally reviewed it at (£799). Now that it’s just £279.20 it’s time to upgrade your audio. Just be sure to use the code PLENTY20 to knock 20% off the price until April 4th.

So why should you be interested in the Samsung HW-N650? We gave it 4/5 in our original review, and that was when we reviewed it at £799. It looks gorgeous for a start, coming in a brush metal, low-profile design. That means it’ll happily sit in front of your TV without getting in the way or you can wall-mount it. To fill out the rumbling bass there’s a wireless subwoofer as well, which is handy if you want to hide it out of the way.

But it’s the audio you should really care about. In our review, we said: “The main new feature on the Samsung HW-N650 is Samsung’s Acoustic Beam technology. This essentially uses two tweeters at the top of the soundbar – one on either side – that each fire into pipes with 28 holes in them. These pipes basically act like an organ pipe, firing sounds upwards in different directions and creating a more immersive sound field.”

There are three different sound modes for different scenarios: “The three sound modes are designed to complement different content, with the Standard mode aimed at music and dialogue-heavy TV shows. This mode uses the front-firing left, right and centre drivers and turns off the Acoustic Beam feature. The Surround mode is intended for watching movies, delivering a more immersive surround presence whilst keeping dialogue clear; the Game mode places the emphasis on effects.”

In terms of connections there’s HDMI ARC to make controlling the soundbar nice and simple, but if you don’t fancy giving up a HDMI port on your TV you can also use an optical connection.

The review concluded: If you’re looking for a soundbar that can deliver a panoramic soundstage for watching movies and playing games then the Samsung HW-N650 is right up your street. Samsung’s Acoustic Beam technology really works, immersing you in your favourite film or game. It’s no slouch with music either, producing a clear and detailed sound that’s sure to please.”

At just £279.20, that’s the lowest price going right now. Amazon, for instance, still has it for £349 and Currys has it for an eye-water £499 at the time of writing. If you want to bring the cinema experience home, now’s the time. If you want to sweeten the deal further, collect 300 Nectar points as well. Bargain.

