Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Don’t expect to see the Apple Watch Ultra 3 today – report

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

If you’ve been holding out for the Apple Watch Ultra 3, don’t hold your breath. According to a new report, we’re unlikely to see the rugged Apple Watch launch today alongside the Apple Watch 10 and iPhone 16 series. 

This prediction comes from Apple tipster and writer of Bloomberg’s Power On newsletter, Mark Gurman. 

“I don’t expect Apple to announce an Apple Watch Ultra 3 tomorrow”, wrote Gurman on X (formerly Twitter). “Instead, I expect the Ultra 2 sticks around and — finally — gains a black color option. I also wouldn’t rule out a delay to the new Watch SE”. 

This isn’t the first rumour we’ve heard that the Apple Watch Ultra 3 could be a no-show today. Last October, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo stated that there were no signs that the Apple Watch Ultra 3 is in development and that the likelihood of a new Ultra being released in 2024 was “decreasing”. 

“If Apple doesn’t officially kick off the Apple Watch Ultra 3 project by December, it’s almost confirmed that we won’t see a new Apple Watch Ultra in 2024”, said Kuo (via MacRumors). 

According to Kuo, the delay could be due to Apple needing to dedicate more time to developing innovative health management issues, as well as addressing issues related to micro LED production. The next Apple Watch Ultra is expected to sport a larger 2.1-inch micro LED display. 

Apple Watch Ultra 2 front workout
Apple Watch Ultra 2

Returning to today’s rumour, Gurman also suggested that the Apple Watch SE might not make an appearance at today’s launch. This is despite Gurman sharing that “for the first time in two years, the company is preparing to update all of its Apple Watch models at once” just one week ago. “There will be a new low-end Apple Watch SE, a mid-level Series 10 model and an Ultra 3”, Gurman had stated on Friday (via Forbes).

It seems we’ll have to wait until 10am PT/6pm GMT today for all to reveal itself during Apple’s ‘It’s Glowtime’ keynote.

You might like…

iOS 18 features: All the top new features coming to your iPhone

iOS 18 features: All the top new features coming to your iPhone

Hannah Davies 30 mins ago
iPhone 16 rumors: Everything we know about the 2024 iPhone range

iPhone 16 rumors: Everything we know about the 2024 iPhone range

Lewis Painter 1 hour ago
How to watch the Apple iPhone 16 launch

How to watch the Apple iPhone 16 launch

Hannah Davies 1 hour ago
Nothing’s boosted Phone (2a) Plus gets a surprise UK launch

Nothing’s boosted Phone (2a) Plus gets a surprise UK launch

Jessica Gorringe 3 days ago
Motorola’s new Edge 50 Neo is all about affordable eye-catching design

Motorola’s new Edge 50 Neo is all about affordable eye-catching design

Hannah Davies 2 weeks ago
Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold: Everything you need to know

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold: Everything you need to know

Hannah Davies 4 weeks ago
Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words