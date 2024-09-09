Don’t expect to see the Apple Watch Ultra 3 today – report

If you’ve been holding out for the Apple Watch Ultra 3, don’t hold your breath. According to a new report, we’re unlikely to see the rugged Apple Watch launch today alongside the Apple Watch 10 and iPhone 16 series.

This prediction comes from Apple tipster and writer of Bloomberg’s Power On newsletter, Mark Gurman.

“I don’t expect Apple to announce an Apple Watch Ultra 3 tomorrow”, wrote Gurman on X (formerly Twitter). “Instead, I expect the Ultra 2 sticks around and — finally — gains a black color option. I also wouldn’t rule out a delay to the new Watch SE”.

This isn’t the first rumour we’ve heard that the Apple Watch Ultra 3 could be a no-show today. Last October, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo stated that there were no signs that the Apple Watch Ultra 3 is in development and that the likelihood of a new Ultra being released in 2024 was “decreasing”.

“If Apple doesn’t officially kick off the Apple Watch Ultra 3 project by December, it’s almost confirmed that we won’t see a new Apple Watch Ultra in 2024”, said Kuo (via MacRumors).

According to Kuo, the delay could be due to Apple needing to dedicate more time to developing innovative health management issues, as well as addressing issues related to micro LED production. The next Apple Watch Ultra is expected to sport a larger 2.1-inch micro LED display.

Apple Watch Ultra 2

Returning to today’s rumour, Gurman also suggested that the Apple Watch SE might not make an appearance at today’s launch. This is despite Gurman sharing that “for the first time in two years, the company is preparing to update all of its Apple Watch models at once” just one week ago. “There will be a new low-end Apple Watch SE, a mid-level Series 10 model and an Ultra 3”, Gurman had stated on Friday (via Forbes).

It seems we’ll have to wait until 10am PT/6pm GMT today for all to reveal itself during Apple’s ‘It’s Glowtime’ keynote.