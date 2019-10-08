Don’t expect the Netflix iPad app to land on Mac any time soon

Netflix has reportedly ruled out porting its iPad app to Mac computers as part of Apple’s efforts to bring more App Store big hitters to the desktop.

On Monday, Apple released macOS Catalina, boasting the new Catalyst tools designed to make it easier for developers to move their apps from iOS to Android without building an entirely new app.

The idea is to eventually enable developers to create one version of their app that will run on both macOS and iOS.

However, the initiative appears to be off to a slow start, according to a Bloomberg report citing developer issues with Catalyst and potential consumer concerns.

Netflix says it has no current intention to take advantage of the tool, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, which is a blow to Mac users who’ve long asked for a dedicated Netflix app and hoped this might be the way forward.

Related: Best Netflix alternatives

Right now, the only way to watch Netflix on the Mac is through the web browser. Meanwhile, the Microsoft Store has long boasted a Netflix app. Apple has said Twitter, TripIt, Post-It, GoodNotes and Jira are among the iPad apps coming soon to the Mac App Store.

However, some developers who have tried using the tools have expressed frustration with the tools. For example, James Thomson, who makes the PCalc Calculator application for iPad said the Catalyst tools required harder work than expected.

The noted Apple developer Steve Troughton-Smith also said iOS and Mac users are unlikely to take too kindly to having to pay for the same app twice.

“As a user, I don’t want to pay again just to have the same app,” he told Bloomberg. “As a developer, I don’t want my users to have to make that decision.”

Would you like a dedicated Netflix app to arrive on the Apple Mac? Or are you fine with the browser? Let us know @TrustedReviews on Twitter.

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA. …