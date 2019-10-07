The Pixel 4‘s pricing may have been revealed, and don’t expect Google’s 2019 flagship to come cheap. However, it looks like Google isn’t planning a massive price increase either.

New information has emerged showing what the Pixel 4 could be priced at in Canada – giving some idea of what the new range could cost around the world.

The alleged Canadian pricing was revealed by prolific leaker Evan Blass, and is as follows:

Google Pixel 4 64GB − $1050 CAD (~£640)

Google Pixel 4 128GB − $1200 CAD (~£730)

Google Pixel 4 XL 64GB − $1200 CAD (~£730)

Google Pixel 4 XL 128GB − $1360 CAD (~£830)

The pricing doesn’t look that disconcerting for UK customers if there were to be a direct conversion of cost – though this seems unlikely.

For example, you can currently pick up the base model of the Google Pixel 3 for $979 in Canada. A direct conversion would see this priced at around £600 in the UK. However, the model is actually priced at £739 on the UK Google store.

If the Pixel 3 pricing is anything to go by, we can deduce the base Pixel 4 may cost around £800 in the UK. That would be a step up from the Pixel 3 and the £729 cost of the base iPhone 11, yet still a lot lower than the £1049 pricing of the iPhone 11 Pro.

If these figures look off-putting to you, then it could be worth waiting for an expected Pixel 4a launch. The Google Pixel 3a is a mid-range take on Google’s flagship phone formula and – while it isn’t as powerful as the full-fat Pixel 3 – our 4-star review of the £399 phone said it “might yet be the perfect antidote to the £1000 smartphone”.

There have been rumours of an October 15 reveal for the Pixel 4a, but we’re not convinced. After all, the 3a only came out in May.

The Pixel 4 seems to have been the most leaked mobile phone ever. Details about Google’s latest phone feel like they have emerged on a near-daily basis.

The most recent Pixel 4 leak showed off some new features. The Pixel 4 looks set to have some advanced gesture controls along with new ways to use with Google Assistant.

Away from new features, there were some sample images which appeared to reveal the Pixel 4 will live up to the high picture-taking standards of Google’s phone range. Along with the higher image quality, the Pixel 4 is set to have a Face unlock feature – using tech not too dissimilar to the iPhone’s Face ID.

