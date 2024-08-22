Don’t expect an all-screen foldable MacBook any time soon

Anyone holding out for the rumoured all-screen foldable MacBook should probably get on and buy a more ‘regular’ alternative, because it might be more than three years away.

There have been several rumours throughout the year that Apple is developing an all-screen MacBook that folds in half. Think the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold 16 , but larger, running full MacOS instead of Windows, and hopefully good.

The last we heard of this bold new product was that it could be launching in late 2025 with an M5 processor on board. However, a fresh report from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claims that Apple’s ambitious plans have been put on ice.

In a recent X (formerly Twitter) post, Kuo claims that mass production on Apple’s foldable MacBook has been “delayed significantly”, and may now not launch until late 2027 or even 2028.

Kuo cites “technical challenges” as the reason for this major delay. He also suggests that Apple has ditched the 20.25-inch design, and is now favouring a smaller 18.8-inch all-screen MacBook.

The device is expected to serve as a laptop when partially folded, with the lower half of the screen serving as a virtual keyboard. When opened out full, it could serve as a full 20-inch(ish) monitor, which can then be paired with a keyboard and mouse for a full Mac set-up.

Whether this product would be classed as a MacBook or a super-sized foldable iPad, of course, is a matter for debate. Indeed, it seems to have been the cause of some confusion among industry commentators.

We have our own doubts over whether such a foldable all-screen MacBook is a good idea in the first place, with early examples of the format proving expensive and unsatisfying to use. Of course, if any company can make such a concept into a mainstream proposition, it’s Apple.