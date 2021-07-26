Don’t expect a typical event for the iPhone 13 release

Apple wanted to be back to normal by September, but rising Covid cases have put that plan on the backburner.

It’s no shock to learn that Covid-19 has caused some delays and disruption for a lot of companies and individuals, and Apple is no exception, according to a report from Bloomberg.

It’s clear that Apple had big plans to showcase the newest iPhone 13 this sales season, however, with new strains of Covid and increasing case numbers in many parts of the world, it seems Apple might have to put its big plans on hold.

Apple’s human resources and retail chief, Deirdre O’Brien, revealed that the company’s deadline to return to the office was being delayed until at least October, saying that the company would give staff a one-month heads up on the return date. We contacted Apple for confirmation of Bloomberg’s report, but hadn’t received a reply at the time of publishing.

If true, this means that an October return really is the earliest the company plans to put people back in the office, which could delay any in-person announcements Apple were planning on beforehand.

This doesn’t bode well for Apple’s biggest hardware event of the year, in which it reveals the newest iPhone. The event typically always takes place in September.

The company hasn’t had an event like this since 2019, but it is critical that it can, as the popularity of the iPhone is often what fuels the sales of other Apple products. It’s unlikely an Android user will decide to bag the latest Airpods Pro 2 or Apple Watch Series 6 unless they also decide to take the leap with an iPhone.

It’s not just Apple that is working from home, Covid has pushed many businesses to develop an at-home work routine, as lockdowns and social distancing has been encouraged in many parts of the world.

However, Apple relies on physical presence, as in-store customers get the chance to test drive new phones or computers, and when purchasing wearables such as the Apple Watch, it’s important for people to be able to see what it’s like in person.

To find out the latest information on the upcoming iPhone 13, check out our article using the link prior, as well as all the leaks regarding the new iPad Mini 6.