Apple has been very busy with product launches recently and we’ve seen three high-profile events in a matter of months. Now we’re looking to next year, and the possible next-gen version of the iPhone SE.

The rebirth of the iPhone SE was Apple’s first phone release of 2020 and it gave us a smaller, cheaper device that was a spiritual successor to the much-loved first SE model.

However we might be waiting a little longer for an upgrade, with a new research report issued by the usually reliable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo suggesting we’ll be waiting until the second half of 2021 for a new SE model.

This isn’t much of a surprise and we can’t see the SE being a device Apple upgrades every year like it does with its more traditional, high-end phones. Apple doesn’t update its iPad every year, and often when it does it’s nothing more than a switch to a newer chipset. So even if we do see a new SE next year, the updates might be small in an effort to keep the cost down.

Related: Best iPhone

The iPhone SE (or iPhone SE 2) impressed us when we reviewed it earlier in the year, with our verdict saying, “This is a fantastic upgrade for those with an iPhone 8 or older, and you will notice big changes, and a lot of familiarities, in the switch. It’s also just a downright excellent buy if you want a phone that’ll perform fast and take excellent pictures for years to come. ”

The iPhone SE remains Apple’s most affordable phone, however it’s no longer the only new smaller device. We’ve now got the iPhone 12 Mini, which is a smaller version of the iPhone 12 with the same excellent camera, fast A14 chipset and OLED display. If you were thinking about picking up an SE purely for its size, then the 12 Mini might be a good alternative if you want better specs. It’s pricier though, at £699 rather than £419.

As with any rumour, it’s worth taking this with a hefty pinch of salt until more information and official confirmation comes to light.

Deputy and mobile editor Max Parker is the Deputy Editor for Trusted Reviews and Recombu. He also directly manages Trusted Reviews’ mobile, wearables and tablet sections. Max joined Trusted Reviews as a features writer in 201…