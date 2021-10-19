Don’t expect a Google Pixel Watch announcement today

We’re mere hours away from the official announcement of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, but one thing we may not see accompanying those devices is a Google Pixel Watch.

Renowned leaker Jon Prosser has taken to Twitter to tell Wear OS fans not to expect the Pixel Watch at today’s event.

Prosser believes that we’ll have to wait until early 2022 for any solid word on the next-generation Wear OS watch.

That’s a bit of a bummer, especially for those of us who feel that the Pixel Watch is more important than the Pixel 6. Google has seemingly taken its eye off its Wear OS division over the years, offering precious little competition to the mighty Apple Watch for the smartwatch throne.

The fact that it has never made its own Wear OS hardware hardly speaks to its interest or confidence in the platform. What’s more, the acquisition of Fitbit at the turn of the year initially gave off the impression that Google was rethinking the whole Wear OS smartwatch thing.

However, the reveal of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 alongside Wear OS 3 in May gave new impetus to Google’s smartwatch platform. Now all we need is the official hardware to really lead us into a healthy two-platform smartwatch future.

Whenever it arrives, the Google Pixel Watch will make full use of that Fitbit acquisition. We’ve also heard mention of a slim profile, an almost bezel-less display, and a single physical input.

Whatever the case, be sure to tune in to Google’s Pixel 6 launch event online from 10am PT (6pm UK time) – Google Pixel Watch announcement or no Google Pixel Watch announcement, it should be interesting.