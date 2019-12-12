Don’t even try to clean the Mac Pro’s XDR display with any old cloth

If you’re spending at least £4,599 on the Mac Pro Display XDR, the last thing you’ll want to do is wipe down the dust with your dirty dish rag.

In fact, Apple is getting pretty specific about how to clean the 32-inch 4K display, which ranges up to £5,499 if you opt for the special nano-texture glass edition.

In a post on the company’s support site, Apple says those opting for the nano-texture glass version must use the dry polishing cloth provided with the display in order to spruce up the Mac Pro accoutrements.

If they happen to lose that cloth, or the cat runs off with it, the company is insisting you order a replacement from them, rather than simply grab a random cloth.

“Never use any other cloths to clean the nano-texture glass, Apple writes. “If you lose the included polishing cloth, you can contact Apple to order a replacement polishing cloth.”

If you have the standard glass edition, you have a little more leeway. The company says you can use another dry, micro-fibre cloth in order to wipe away the dust. You can also unplug the display and use a small amount of water.

Although, Apple cautions: “Don’t clean the screen of your display with a cleaner that contains acetone. Never spray cleaner directly on the screen. It might drip inside the display and cause damage.”

Apple even tells users how to clean the polishing cloth that ships with the display. The company adds: “Hand wash the polishing cloth with dish soap and water. Rinse thoroughly. Allow the polishing cloth to air dry for at least 24 hours.”

Earlier this week, we reported the top Mac Pro configuration comes in at over £48,000. That includes the display, pro tilt stand and the VESA Mount adapter.

Earlier this week, we reported the top Mac Pro configuration comes in at over £48,000. That includes the display, pro tilt stand and the VESA Mount adapter.

