Don’t count on The Last of Us 3, Naughty Dog says

PlayStation developer Naughty Dog has ruled out another Uncharted instalment and hinted it could still move on from The Last of Us.

Despite recent rumours and the positive reception for the first couple of episodes of the HBO live action adaptation, Naughty Dog boss Neil Druckmann says a trilogy instalment is by no means guaranteed.

In a revealing interview with Buzzfeed, the studio’s co-founder says: “I know there’s a bunch of people wondering about The Last of Us Part 3 and whether that will be a thing or not. All I could say is, at Naughty Dog we’re very, very privileged that our publisher is Sony — which means Sony funds our games, supports us, and we’re owned by Sony.

“They have supported us every step of the way to follow our passions — meaning that just because something is successful, people think there’s all this pressure and we have to make a sequel. That’s not the case.”

While the odds are still on The Last of Us 3 being Naughty Dog’s next game, it can only help the studio to keep up the intrigue ahead of a possible announcement in the next couple of years.

However, something we won’t be getting more of is, Uncharted. Druckmann says Naughty Dog has ‘put the final brushstroke’ on the Nathan Drake game series, which paved the way for the company to become one of the pre-eminent storytellers in the gaming realm.

He added: “For us, Uncharted was insanely successful — Uncharted 4 was one of our best selling games — and we’re able to put our final brushstroke on that story and say that we’re done. We’re moving on.”

