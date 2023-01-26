 large image

Don’t count on The Last of Us 3, Naughty Dog says

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

PlayStation developer Naughty Dog has ruled out another Uncharted instalment and hinted it could still move on from The Last of Us.

Despite recent rumours and the positive reception for the first couple of episodes of the HBO live action adaptation, Naughty Dog boss Neil Druckmann says a trilogy instalment is by no means guaranteed.

In a revealing interview with Buzzfeed, the studio’s co-founder says: “I know there’s a bunch of people wondering about The Last of Us Part 3 and whether that will be a thing or not. All I could say is, at Naughty Dog we’re very, very privileged that our publisher is Sony — which means Sony funds our games, supports us, and we’re owned by Sony.

“They have supported us every step of the way to follow our passions — meaning that just because something is successful, people think there’s all this pressure and we have to make a sequel. That’s not the case.”

While the odds are still on The Last of Us 3 being Naughty Dog’s next game, it can only help the studio to keep up the intrigue ahead of a possible announcement in the next couple of years.

However, something we won’t be getting more of is, Uncharted. Druckmann says Naughty Dog has ‘put the final brushstroke’ on the Nathan Drake game series, which paved the way for the company to become one of the pre-eminent storytellers in the gaming realm.

He added: “For us, Uncharted was insanely successful — Uncharted 4 was one of our best selling games — and we’re able to put our final brushstroke on that story and say that we’re done. We’re moving on.”

Could the developer move on from The Last of Us after just two games? Would you prefer to see a new IP? Or TLoU rounded off with a trilogy? Let us know @trustedreviews on Twitter.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

