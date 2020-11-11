Don’t buy the OnePlus Nord N10 5G if you care about Android updates

OnePlus has confirmed the new OnePlus Nord N10 5G will only receive a single Android operating system update.

The company said the Nord 10 5G and the N100 (which is available in the US) will only make the transition from the out-of-the-box Android 10 to the current Android 11.

That’s a change in tack from OnePlus, which has been one of the better manufacturers when it comes to updating their handsets. The company promises two years of updates for flagship handsets like the OnePlus 8T, which arrived with Android 11 out of the box. That’ll get at least Android 13.

OnePlus’ says the promise of just one software update – coupled with two years of security updates – is common for devices at the lower mid-range price point these devices are offered at. Still, it’s unlikely to entice those folks who’re looking to save a few bucks while having access to the latest Android updates.

In a statement given to Android Central, the company says: “The Nord N10 5G and N100 will receive one major Android update and a total of two years of security updates. The plan for these two devices aligns with industry standards for smartphones in more affordable price ranges. As always, we will continue listening to feedback from our users and looking for ways to improve the software experience for all OnePlus devices.”

We’ve gone hands-on with the new OnePlus Nord N10 5G, which is available for £329. Our initial impressions suggest it won’t be a handset that breaks any significant ground for affordable 5G phones. Neither does it look like harkening back to the firm’s roots.

Our own Max Parker writes: “The Nord N10 doesn’t seem to be the usual quality I expect from OnePlus, but so far it appears to be a decent cheap 5G phone at least. I can’t see it appealing to OnePlus die-hards though, which is a shame given the distinct brand this phone heralds from.”

