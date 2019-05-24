The deals are in and the Bank Holiday weekend is shaping up to be packed full of offers, not least with the cheapest tariff yet for the flagship smartphone from Google. The Pixel 3 can now be yours with a £9.99 upfront cost and just £24 a month for 5GB of data and unlimited everything else.

Forget buying the Pixel 3 outright. Mobiles.co.uk is currently offering a Vodafone tariff giving you 5GB worth of data, as well as unlimited minutes and texts, all for £24 a month on a 2 year contract, plus an upfront cost of just £9.99. That’s £585.99 across the 24-month period, saving you £153.01 on the £739 RRP. Really, it speaks for itself, as does the phone’s top spec.

The crème de la crème of Google mobile devices, the Pixel 3 presents a whole host of exceptional features that places it as a real contender for one of the most elite smartphones on the market.

At its heart, the Pixel 3 is home to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, meaning its overall processing is fast and smooth no matter what you’re doing — from app hopping to game play, launching apps has never been faster.

The main event is probably Pixel 3’s camera offerings. Although they’re holding out on us as the only flagship not to offer at least a dual rear camera, the Pixel 3’s camera is still something of note. 12.2MP, don’t skimp on the details with the amazing Super Res Zoom. The best bit though is of course its Night Sight, allowing you to capture amazing images even late into the night.

It’s actually more of a party in the front situation for the Pixel 3, with its dual camera dominating the front facing camera. Packing 8MP, the Telephoto feature allows you to take some pretty sharp portraits, making you the chief photographer at just about every social gathering.

To boot, it’s 5.5-inch display and glass finish really make this a smart little gadget to have. Available to you for over £150 less than the original price point, pick up this amazing Bank Holiday special with a fantastic tariff and be the proud owner of the fantastic Google Pixel 3 now.

