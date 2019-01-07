Donald Trump is doing his absolute best to ruin CES 2019

Embattled President Donald Trump hasn’t been a stranger to controversy, even before he won the presidency in 2016.

However, his list of accused crimes now includes putting the boot into CES 2019 in Las Vegas, after the ongoing government shutdown has led to the cancellation of a series of events, as several high-up government types aren’t able to attend the show, because they’re not currently working.

This means speakers from across several government agencies will now be missing out on the show, as speakers from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and Department of Homeland Security (DHS) in addition to several other three letter agencies pulling out of planned appearances.

It’s unlikely Trump is too worried about the government shutdown’s effect on CES, as he himself triggered the shutdown as a result of clashes with American Democrats over funding for Trump’s long promised border wall. The wall is planned to separate Mexico from several states that border on the country.

Speaking about the cancellations, CES top dog Gary Shapiro has said: “Because of the government shutdown, some of our scheduled government speakers at CES 2019 have alerted us that they must cancel their travel to the show. ” Shapiro has recommended that those planning to hear US federal government speakers have a look to see who is and isn’t still speaking.

The full list of those ducking out is below:

Brandon Bray – Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

Brendan Carr – Federal Communications Commission (FCC)

Rohit Chopra – Federal Trade Commission (FTC)

Andre Hentz – Department of Homeland Security (DHS)

Barnes Johnson – EPA

Daniel Kaniewski – Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Ajit Pai – FCC

Bakul Patel – Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

Rebecca Slaughter – FTC

Arun Verdury – DHS

