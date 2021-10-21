 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Donald Trump is launching his own social network

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Former US President Donald Trump is to launch his own social network, called Truth Social.

Trump, who continues to be banned from both Facebook and Twitter (the latter permanently) following his support for the US Capitol insurrection in January, announced the news via a good old fashioned press release.

“Trump Media & Technology Group’s mission is to create a rival to the liberal media consortium and fight back against the ‘Big Tech’ companies of Silicon Valley, which have used their unilateral power to silence opposing voices in America,” reads the statement.

To that end, Trump and his new company will soon launch a social network called Truth Social. The plan is to roll out a beta to invited guests in November 2021, with a US-wide rollout to follow some time in the first quarter of 2022.

‘How do I secure an invite?’, we hear you frantically enquire. Just follow chip-off-the-old-block Donald Trump Jr’s advice and head on over to the new Truth Social website, where you can sign up for the invite list.

The Truth Social website also contains a button to pre-order the app from the App Store. Android users will just have to keep checking back, it seems.

The App Store listing itself contains screenshots of the Truth Social app, which we have to say bears an uncanny resemblance to Twitter.

“We live in a world where the Taliban has a huge presence on Twitter, yet your favorite American President has been silenced,” said Donald Trump, before vowing to “stand up to Big Tech”. Something tells us we’re going to hear a lot more of this angle in the lead-up to the 2024 US election.

You might like…

Facebook rumoured to be changing its name

Facebook rumoured to be changing its name

Jon Mundy 1 day ago
Donald Trump’s Twitter ban is for life, not just for ‘incitement of insurrection’

Donald Trump’s Twitter ban is for life, not just for ‘incitement of insurrection’

Chris Smith 8 months ago
How Donald Trump escaped the attack that brought Twitter to its knees

How Donald Trump escaped the attack that brought Twitter to its knees

Chris Smith 1 year ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.