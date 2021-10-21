Donald Trump is launching his own social network

Former US President Donald Trump is to launch his own social network, called Truth Social.

Trump, who continues to be banned from both Facebook and Twitter (the latter permanently) following his support for the US Capitol insurrection in January, announced the news via a good old fashioned press release.

“Trump Media & Technology Group’s mission is to create a rival to the liberal media consortium and fight back against the ‘Big Tech’ companies of Silicon Valley, which have used their unilateral power to silence opposing voices in America,” reads the statement.

To that end, Trump and his new company will soon launch a social network called Truth Social. The plan is to roll out a beta to invited guests in November 2021, with a US-wide rollout to follow some time in the first quarter of 2022.

‘How do I secure an invite?’, we hear you frantically enquire. Just follow chip-off-the-old-block Donald Trump Jr’s advice and head on over to the new Truth Social website, where you can sign up for the invite list.

The Truth Social website also contains a button to pre-order the app from the App Store. Android users will just have to keep checking back, it seems.

The App Store listing itself contains screenshots of the Truth Social app, which we have to say bears an uncanny resemblance to Twitter.

“We live in a world where the Taliban has a huge presence on Twitter, yet your favorite American President has been silenced,” said Donald Trump, before vowing to “stand up to Big Tech”. Something tells us we’re going to hear a lot more of this angle in the lead-up to the 2024 US election.