Dolby and Odeon have announced that Manchester and Birmingham are getting Dolby Cinema venues later this year.

The expansion of the Dolby Cinema family continues with two new UK sites. The ODEON Manchester Trafford Centre and ODEON Luxe Birmingham Broadway Plaza are set to open in the autumn, joining the existing Odeon Luxe Leicester Square and Odeon Leeds Thorpe Park venues.

For those unaware, Dolby Cinema combines Dolby’s proprietary Vision HDR and Atmos surround sound for an immersive cinema experience, a showcase for vivid colours and audio you can hear all around you.

It’s not just the visuals and audio that get scrubbed up either, with reclining seats and unobstructed views for cinema goers too.

The Manchester site will feature 160 Luxe reclining seats, while the largest screen at the Birmingham venue will serve as the Dolby Cinema site, with its 235 existing Luxe reclining seats.

This takes the number of Dolby Cinema sites to four, with seven expected in total. With London, the North, North West and Midlands covered, that leaves the South West, West and East for future sites if Dolby were to spread its locations.

Julian Stanford, Senior Director of Dolby Cinema Europe said: “With moviegoers in London and Leeds already experiencing films in a spectacular Dolby Cinema, it’s now time for those in Manchester and Birmingham to get a taste of the magic. Our collaboration with ODEON brings the film-maker’s vision to extraordinary life and puts the audience in the heart of the scene, resulting in an unrivalled cinematic experience.”

With over 400 sites in eleven countries, Dolby Cinema shows no signs of abating. And as more TV manufacturers include support for Dolby Vision and Atmos, could we expect to see more Dolby content make its way to our TV screens?