Vision Pro is finally an Apple Intelligence device

Apple Intelligence has arrived on the Vision Pro headset thanks to the visionOS 2.4 update available via the headset’s companion app for iPhone.

The first wave of AI tools designed for use with the much vaunted, slow selling ‘spatial computing’ device are arriving today.

One of the more notable additions is the Memory Movie feature that Vision Pro users can deploy to create content based upon a selected themes within the Photos app. There’s also a new Image Wand in the Notes app.

Other familiar Apple Intelligence features include those already available for the best iPhone, Mac and iPad devices. They include: Writing Tools, Genmoji, Smart Reply, Natural language searches in the Photos app, Priority Notifications which launched today in iOS 18.4, Notification Summaries, and Priority Messages and Summaries in Mail.

Elsewhere in visionOS 2.4 is a new Spatial Gallery app which the company describes as follows: “visionOS 2.4 introduces Spatial Gallery, a new app that features a selection of spatial photos, spatial videos, and panoramas curated by Apple for Apple Vision Pro.

“With Spatial Gallery, users will enjoy breathtaking and intimate moments spanning art, culture, entertainment, lifestyle, nature, sports, and travel, with new content released regularly. At launch, users can discover remarkable perspectives from photographers like Jonpaul Douglass and Samba Diop; new stories and experiences from iconic brands including Cirque du Soleil, Red Bull, and Porsche; behind-the-scenes moments from Apple Originals like Disclaimer, Severance, and Shrinking; and special moments from top artists.”

Users can also set up Guest sessions, which limits which apps can be used.