The Nintendo Switch OLED version still lacks 4K support

Max Parker By Max Parker
Deputy and mobile editor

Nintendo has stealthily launched a new version of its very popular Switch console, this time with a sparkling new OLED display and a number of handy other upgrades.

There have been rumours about a Nintendo Switch Pro for months now, with many suggesting one of the notable upgrades would be support for higher-resolution 4K visuals when the console is docked to a supported television.

However, that isn’t the case and in terms of TV output the updated Switch OLED is the same as the previous model. When plugged into a TV, the maximum resolution is 1920 x 1080 at 60fps.

With all the modern consoles like the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S outputting 4K to supported televisions this does seems slightly disappointing news, especially for those hoping this updated model would bring with it better visuals. Maybe we’ll have to wait for the true Switch successor for a resolution bump.

Switch OLED

While the resolution hasn’t seen a boost, this new Switch does have plenty of interesting new features. The biggest is a new OLED 7-inch display, which should give punchier colours and deeper blacks. Many of the best phones use OLED display and it really does make a difference.

There’s also a new, wider kickstand that looks far sturdier and more adjustable than the previous one and a new sleeker-looking dock with an ethernet port. The audio has received a boost too, and there’s now 64GB of internal storage rather than 32GB.

The Nintendo Switch (OLED) will be available on October 8 for $350. UK pricing and pre-order information haven’t been announced yet.

