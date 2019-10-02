Microsoft unveiled its new line of Surface 2-in-1s today. The Type Cover is what takes the Surface from a tablet to a fully-fledged laptop, but is it a part of the package? If you’re wondering whether the Surface Pro 7 comes with a keyboard, here’s all you need to know.

Does the Surface Pro 7 come with a keyboard?

Microsoft has confirmed the Surface Pro 7 will not come with a keyboard. You’ll have to buy the Type Cover separately.

This is fairly normal for Surface devices. The company has sold the Type Cover separately on next to all its Surface products – and there was no mention of a free Type Cover this time around to indicate that anything has changed.

Of course, you do have the option to type (or scrawl, if you have a Surface Pen) directly on the screen but, if you’re looking to make notes or create documents quickly on a Surface Pro laptop, you’ll need to splash out an additional ~£100 for the privilege.

The device wasn’t live for pre-order at the time of writing, but the company lists the Type Cover under ‘Surface Earbuds and Accessories’ on the Windows Blog. That is, separately to the Surface Pro 7 and its pricing.

The Surface Pro 7 was unveiled on the 2nd of October at a Microsoft event in New York. It was one of many Microsoft devices to launch at the event sitting alongside the new Surface Pro Pro X, Surface Neo, Surface Duo and Surface Earbuds.

The Type Cover for the Surface Pro X is set to come with some useful updates, with a groove at the top where the Surface Pen can sit and charge so we’re excited to find out whether the keyboard will be included with that model.

