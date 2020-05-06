Not sure if Microsoft’s spiffy new hybrid, the Surface Go 2, comes with next-generation 5G connectivity? Then fear not, as the experts at Trusted Reviews are here to help answer the key question.

Does the Surface Go 2 have 5G?

The Surface Go 2 does not support 5G connectivity, but there is an LTE option. It uses Intel M-series CPUs, which don’t currently have 5G-capable modems. The only mainstream mobile chips that do have 5G-capabilities come from Qualcomm’s Snapdragon line.

The Surface Go 2 is the latest ultra-portable from Microsoft. It was unveiled alongside the Surface Book 3 laptop in May. The entry-level model carries a $400 (roughly £320) price tag, though buyers will need to grab a Type Cover keyboard (£150) and Surface Pen stylus (£100) if they want to use it as a laptop, or take notes on the touch screen.

The device is being marketed as an alternative to Apple’s iPad and iPad Pro lines and is aimed at students and casual home users on the market for a semi-affordable hybrid.

We haven’t reviewed the Surface Go 2 yet, but the on-paper improvements on the original are fairly impressive. It features a larger 10.5-inch PixelSense display, “improved” battery life and newer Intel 8th Generation Core M CPU options. Microsoft claims, despite being a bit long in the tooth, the new CPU options mean the Surface Go 2 is up to 64% faster than the original.

5G is a next-generation networking technology that’s being rolled out as we speak. It first arrived in the UK last year and is still only available in select locations, King’s Cross Station London. It offers users gigabit-per-second data speeds.

These can be used to do things beyond the older 4G standard. Examples include streaming triple-A games over the cloud using services like Google Stadia and downloading entire TV series in minutes.

In the past, we’ve found the tech works great on mobile phones, but are yet to test a laptop with it. The only downside is that the connectivity can put a serious dent in compatible devices’ battery.

