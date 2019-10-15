Google has just unveiled its brand new Pixel 4, but will you be able to get Google’s latest smartphone on a super fast 5G contract?

Google holds a powerful position in the smartphone industry. From designing its own hardware to developing a world-leading operating system, the company is strides ahead of its competitors in many ways, but is it ahead of the game when it comes to connectivity?

Never fear. If you’re wondering whether the Google Pixel 4 has 5G, you’re in the right place.

Does the Pixel 4 have 5G?

The Pixel 4 does not support 5G. The late 2019 update to the Pixel line will follow in the footsteps of last years Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL and not be compatible with 5G.

The Google Pixel 4 and the Pixel 4 XL were unveiled on October 15 at the massive ‘Made by Google’ event in New York City, where it was revealed that they would not play nice with 5G.

Google isn’t the only major tech company to skip 5G in its 2019 lineup. Apple unveiled the iPhone 11 line in September and there was no sign of the super fast networking tech in any of the brand’s new three devices.

That being said, there are plenty of options out there if you are ready to hop on the super speedy 5G bandwagon and the list is constantly growing. Samsung, OnePlus, Xiaomi and more all began offering 5G-compatible options this year following the activation of the UK’s first 5G network under EE in May, with many more set to follow.

Despite not coming 5G ready, Google has introduced a ton of new tech-forward features to its flagship smartphones. Quick Gestures, for example, will bring motion sense technology to the Pixel line. The feature takes advantage of Project Soli tech to track “sub millimetre motions at high speed and accuracy”, letting users control their smartphones without even touching their screens.

We’ll have to wait until 2020 to find out whether Google will bring the UK’s fastest data networking tech to the Pixel 5.

Staff Writer Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …