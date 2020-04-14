The OnePlus 8 Pro has finally hit the scene and boy does it look good. But before you check out its swish new screen, top-end CPU and improved camera, there’s one question on the tip of every music fan’s lips:

Does the OnePlus 8 Pro have a headphone jack?

Sadly the answer is no. The OnePlus 8 does not have a headphone jack. Like last year’s OnePlus 7T Pro, the phone doesn’t feature a headphone input. If you want to listen to music, you’ll have to invest in a USB C adapter or a pair of wireless headphones.

Thankfully, if you go wireless, there are plenty of great options currently available. You can see our current picks of the best in the below guides.

The OnePlus 8 Pro is the latest flagship smartphone from the upstart Chinese firm behind the OnePlus 7 Pro – the best mobile phone category winner at Trusted Reviews’ hallowed 2019 awards ceremony.

The OnePlus 8 Pro features a completely reworked design and several key upgrades on its predecessor. The biggest is its upgraded 120Hz refresh rate, 6.78-inch QHD resolution “Fluid” display.

The screen matches the refresh rate of the OnePlus 8 Pro’s key rival, the Galaxy S20 Ultra. The improved refresh rate should make it smoother to use and more reactive than its predecessor, which had a 90Hz screen.

The display also has a brighter 1300 nits quoted max brightness which will be a boon for the small number of people that watch HDR content on their phone.

Outside of this, it features the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 CPU seen on most 2020 flagship smartphones.

The only feature we’re not entirely sold on is the new front camera housing. The cutout housing isn’t as intrusive as some of the notch solutions we’ve seen. But the OnePlus 7 Pro and 7T Pro’s pop-up front camera solution was a great feature that made both phones brilliant for uninterrupted streaming and gaming. We’re a little sad to see it retired in less than a year, as a result.

