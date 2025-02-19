Does the iPhone 16e have MagSafe? Apple makes surprising omission

Apple’s new iPhone 16e is barely a step down from the standard iPhone 16 model, but it is missing a popular feature among the user base.

While the charging port has been switched to USB-C as expected (and mandated), the MagSafe magnetic charging solution isn’t along for the ride.

That makes the iPhone 16e the first model since the iPhone SE 3 arrived in 2022 – based on an ancient pre-MagSafe design – not to boast the handy replenishment aid.

While it still offers standard Qi wireless charging at 7.5W, the faster speeds of MagSafe (advertised at 25W for the standard iPhone 16) won’t be available. It also means any previous MagSafe accessories, like chargers, wallets and external batteries won’t work with this phone.

Given the lengths Apple has gone to go ensure the iPhone 16e has far fewer compromises than the iPhone SE models of previous generations, the decision is a surprise.

There’s Face ID, the aforementioned USB-C port, the Action Button, the A18 chip with support for Apple Intelligence, IP68 water and dust resistance, the tough Ceramic Shield covering the 6.1-inch OLED display and an advertised battery life that’s a full 12 hours longer than any iPhone SE model.

The cameras in particular are a huge upgrade with the two-in-one 48-megapixel Fusion Camera making its way across from the iPhone 16. While the Camera Control button isn’t there, quick access to the interface is available via the Action Button, while the Apple Intelligence-based Visual Intelligence feature, which helps users learn about their surroundings.