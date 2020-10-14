Does the iPhone 12 come with headphones?

Tempted to get one of Apple’s uber-swish new iPhone 12 phones, but not sure if you’ll need to pick up a pair of AirPods or other headphones as well?

Does the iPhone 12 come with earphones or AirPods?

The iPhone 12 does not come bundled with a pair of AirPods, or any other type headphone. This is the first time you don’t get a pair of EarPods with a new iPhone.

Apple unveiled the iPhone 12 family of phones during a live stream on 13 October following months of speculation about the firm’s 2020 mobile plans. The timing is atypical for Apple which traditionally unveils its new flagship smartphone in September.

The addition of 5G support is a key differentiator, that on paper should let the new iPhone offer radically faster data speeds than past Apple handsets, which were limited to 4G.

High refresh rate screens are an increasingly common site on Android. They aim to make phone screens smoother to use and more reactive by increasing the maximum number of images per second they can display.

It’s one of many devices to be released by Apple this year. The firm unveiled the Apple Watch 6, Apple Watch SE, iPad 8 and iPad Air 4 at a separate event mere weeks ago. It unveiled its latest mid-range iPhone SE 2 handset earlier in the year, further breaking its traditional release strategy.

The launch puts the Apple iPhone 12’s release in a very competitive period. Google unveiled its new Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G smartphones earlier in October. The devices offer 5G support, new improved camera tech and are radically cheaper than the iPhone 12.

