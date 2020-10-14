The iPhone 12 is finally here and while it comes with a number of awesome goodies there is something missing from the box.

Does the iPhone 12 come with a charger?

The iPhone 12 is the first iPhone to not come with a charger included. Instead, you’ll get a Lightning to USB C cable and you’ll need to provide your own USB C charging brick.

You could also use a recent MacBook Pro or Windows laptop with USB C, however these will likely charge slower. If you’ve already got a USB C brick this shouldn’t be an issue – if you haven’t then you’ll have to invest in one separately. Apple is selling a 20w charger and there are plenty of third-party options.

The same will be true if you want to take advantage of its wireless charging support. Though thankfully there are a number of great compatible wireless charging pads already available. Apple also has its new MagSafe tech available.

What this move does do is helps Apple reduce the iPhone’s environmental impact. Less manufacturing and use of precious metals is a good thing as far as Mother Earth is concerned.

The iPhone 12 is the latest family of flagship phones from Apple. It was unveiled on 13 October during a live stream event.

The phones’ launch comes mere weeks after Apple unveiled a wealth of new Apple Watches and iPads. These included the stellar new Apple Watch 6 and affordable Apple Watch SE which are two of the highest scoring wearables to pass through Trusted Reviews Labs this year. The firm also unveiled the new iPad 8 and iPad Air 4.

Sadly the event didn’t see Apple unveil a few other highly sought after bits of kit. The hotly rumoured Apple AirTags didn’t make an appearance at the event. We also didn’t get any significant new info on Apple Silicon, which is set to radically change the company’s MacBook line when it finally arrives.

Editor Alastair is in charge of Trusted Reviews’ and Recombu’s editorial output. He has over a decade’s experience as a journalist working in both B2C and B2B press. In his spare time he runs a webcomic.