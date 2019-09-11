Apple has finally unveiled its new iPhone 11 line of smartphones. The handsets definitely look super impressive and come with a wealth of new features. But having checked search stats it’s clear there’s one key feature and question every budding buyer wants answered…

Does the iPhone 11 have a headphone jack?

Sadly, the answer is a firm no. The iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Max don’t have headphone jacks. This will be an annoyance for any audiophile that’s invested in a decent set of cabled cans or avid music fan that’s not interested in the good, not great, Apple Airpod true wireless earbuds.

The lack of a headphone jack isn’t that surprising though. Apple originally cut the input from the now ancient iPhone 7 many moons ago and it has not looked back since.

The move also led to numerous other smartphone makers to follow Apple’s lead. Since then most flagship Samsung phones, like the Galaxy Note 10 have cut the input. Google Pixel 4 also isn’t expected to feature a headphone jack.

Thankfully wireless headphones have come a long way since Apple made the headphone jack go the way of the dodo.

If you care about stability then Apple’s own Airpods 2 true wireless are a great option, though we here at Trusted currently prefer the Sony WF-1000XM3, which offer better audio quality and ANC. If you want something a little more serious there are also a number of great over ear options covering a variety of different price points.

If you’re after a top-end pair you’ll want to make sure the set has decent ANC and supports the Qualcomm aptX codec. If that’s not a concern there are a number of solid affordable options from the likes of Kitsound and Taotronics available.

The iPhone 11 is the latest family of smartphones from Apple. They were unveiled on the 10th of September alongside a new Apple Watch 5 wearable.

