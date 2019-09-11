The iPhone 11 family of phones are finally here in all their glory. But with Apple having spewed specs faster than a monkey eats bananas you may have justifiably missed the answer to one key question…

Does the iPhone 11 have a 90Hz screen?

The answer is pretty simple: no it doesn’t. The iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Max all have locked 60Hz refresh rate screens – the same as all Apple’s previous handsets.

For non-techies 90Hz and 120Hz screens are a growing trend in the world of smartphones. The trend started with Razer a couple of years ago when it launched its first generation Razer Phone, which features a 120Hz variable refresh rate IPS screen. The Asus ROG Phone arrived a few months later with a 90Hz OLED screen.

Related: Best iPhone 2019

The tech then moved into the mainstream this year with the arrival of the OnePlus 7 Pro, which features a 90Hz OLED panel. Since then we’ve heard reports that everyone from Xiaomi and Oppo to Samsung and Google are working on high refresh rate phones.

The reason for this is simple: variable refresh rate screens are awesome. Refresh rate refers to how many images per second a screen displays. A higher number brings with it a couple of key advantages. First, it makes the phone screen feel smoother and more responsive.

Second, it can offer a competitive advantage during heated games sessions. By having more images per second show there’s less of a gap between you enacting a command and it appearing on screen.

Related: Best phone 2019

Variable refresh rate screens can also be used to conserve a phone’s battery. They do this by reducing the number of images per second being shown when running certain apps where a higher refresh rate isn’t necessary – like watching movies, which are generally master at 30fps.

The lack of the tech on the iPhone 11 is a little sad as Apple’s already loaded its iPad Pro line with it. Apple’s iPad Pro’s feature nifty 120Hz ProMotion displays.

Deputy Editor After graduating from King’s College London, Alastair started his career covering government technology policy and cyber security at The International Business Times. He later joined Incisive Media as…