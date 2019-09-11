If you’re wondering whether the iPhone 11 or the iPhone 11 Pro comes with AirPods then we have all the details you need to know about below.

The iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max all ship without a headphone jack (hardly a surprise considering Apple ditched the port years ago).

Does the iPhone 11 come with AirPods?

Once again Apple has bundled a pair of the wired EarPods inside the box, however the iPhone 11 doesn’t come with AirPods.

AirPods are Apple’s pair of truly wireless earbuds. They look very much like the EarPods, just with the wires chopped off. They come with a cute little case that both protects the dinky buds when they’re not in use and keeps them charged. The latest iteration of AirPods also can be configured with a Qi-enabled wireless charging case. With this, you can charge up the buds without plugging in a Lightning cable, as long as you have a Qi pad about.

Considering the AirPods can cost up to £199/$199 it is hardly a surprise Apple isn’t bundling a pair with its iPhone 11 series, even if they are pricey phones. As a frame of reference, Samsung has decided to include its AirPod-rivalling Galaxy Buds with the brand’s foldable Galaxy Fold smartphone. That phone costs £1900, so adding some extra wireless buds into the package seems slightly fairer.

The EarPods that do come with all models of the iPhone 11 seem to be unchanged from previous years and still come in a glossy white finish with a remote control on the wire. They plug into the phone via the Lightning port on the bottom and sound merely fine. However, there is always the chance Apple has altered the sound or tweaked something internally this time around.

If you want a pair of wireless buds for your new iPhone check our list of the best wireless headphones to buy now.

