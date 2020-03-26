Thinking about picking up a Huawei P40, P40 Pro or P40 Pro Plus but not sure if it’ll work with your new 5G sim card?

You’re not alone. But don’t panic, Trusted Reviews is here to help and definitively answer which Huawei P40 phones have 5G.

Does the Huawei P40 have 5G?

The answer’s pretty simple – yes. The Huawei P40, Huawei P40 Pro and Huawei P40 Pro Plus all feature 5G connectivity. Unlike Samsung and its new Galaxy S20 line, Huawei has chosen not to release a cheaper 4G variant of its 2020 flagship smartphone.

Every P40 handset is powered by a Huawei Kirin 990 CPU which comes with a 5G ready modem and WiFi 6 Plus connectivity as standard. This means users will be able to connect to active 5G networks on every phone.

5G is a next-generation networking technology that launched in the UK last year. It’s live in select regions of the UK including London, Birmingham, Manchester and Edinburgh and aims to offer users gigabit-per-second connection speeds.

This lets users do things like download entire TV series in minutes and stream triple-A games over the cloud on services like Google Stadia and Nvidia GeForce Now.

The number of live 5G locations is going up every week, though contracts are still relatively pricey and come with data caps that can be eaten through fairly quickly.

The P40 is the latest flagship family of phones from Chinese tech giant Huawei. It includes the vanilla Huawei P40, larger P40 Pro and top-end – ludicrously expensive – P40 Pro Plus.

All the P40s are being marketed by Huawei as “the ultimate choice when it comes to mobile photography” and come with custom multi-sensor camera arrangements.

The phones run using an atypical version of Android 10 that’s been stripped of Google services. This means you won’t have access to things like the Google Play Store, Google Assistant or Google Pay. Instead, you have to download apps from Huawei’s AppGallery.

