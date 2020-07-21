The OnePlus Nord is now official, but does the new mid-range device from OnePlus pack 5G support?

The Nord sits below the 5G-toting OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro flagships, offering a number of the features from those duo of devices in a more affordable shell.

Does the OnePlus Nord have 5G?

OnePlus Nord has 5G support thanks to the Snapdragon 765G chipset.

This doesn’t include mmWave 5G support though, which is hardly a surprise as we’re yet to see this tech trickle down to more affordable phones. You won’t currently find any mmWave 5G networks live in the UK, for example.

Related: Best phone 2020

Still, the 5G offered by OnePlus will get you on the 5G networks in the UK and further afield and it comes as standard on the phone. There isn’t a 5G option and a 4G option sold at a discounted rate. Of course, as with all 5G phones, Nord will work fine when it needs to drop down to 4G, 3G and below.

OnePlus has been teasing the Nord’s 5G skills for a while now so it doesn’t come as much of a surprise to see it confirmed. 5G is becoming a lot more common now and having the skill is now a prerequisite for Android releases in 2020. That’s even with 5G still being fairly limited, unless you live in busy portions of big cities. Apple is expected to add 5G to the iPhone range for the first time this time with the iPhone 12.

Even though the Nord is cheaper than OnePlus 8, it’s still far from one of the cheaper 5G phones around. For less than £300 you can pick up the Moto G 5G Plus and Realme X50 5G, both of which just about match the Nord spec-for-spec. They have the same chip, similar charging speeds and screen refresh rates.

Max is one the longest-serving members of the Trusted Reviews team. He was features editor but his expertise on mobile phones and tablets meant he transitioned to the role of mobile, wearables and tab…