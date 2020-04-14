Does OnePlus 8 Pro support 5G?

Tempted by the OnePlus 8 Pro, or slightly cheaper OnePlus 8, but not sure if it’ll work with your spiffy new 5G sim card?

Well, don’t sweat it as you’ve come to the right place. We’ve checked both phones specs to definitively answer that burning question:

Does the OnePlus 8 Pro have 5G support?

The answer is yes, both the OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 support 5G connectivity thanks to their use of Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 865 chipset. 5G is a new networking technology that’s rapidly rolling out in most developed markets. It sits alongside the existing 4G network and offers users gigabit-per-second connection speeds.

The improved speeds let users download entire TV series in moments and are quick enough to stream triple-A games over the cloud using services like Google Stadia and Nvidia GeForce Now.

The OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 are the latest smartphones from the firm behind the Trusted Reviews Awards 2019 best mobile phone winner.

5G connectivity is one of many upgrades made to the new handsets. Both run using updated Android 10 with Oxygen OS software.

Outside of this the OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 have very different hardware, however. The Pro model has a larger screen with a faster 120Hz refresh rate. The regular OnePlus 8’s screen has the same 90Hz rate as last year’s 7 Pro and 7T line.

The move to 120Hz means the OnePlus 8 Pro is the only one of the two phones to give the Galaxy S20 line a run for its money on screen specs. This is hardly surprising given the OnePlus 8’s super reasonable £599 starting price, however.

The Pro also has a lead on the regular 8 when it comes to camera tech. It features a larger 48-megapixel ultra-wide secondary and 30x zoom tertiary telephoto sensor backing up its 48-megapixel main Sony sensor. The regular OnePlus 8 only has a 16-megapixel ultrawide secondary and 2-megapixel macro tertiary sensor.

You can get a more detailed breakdown of the two phones differences in our OnePlus 8 Pro vs OnePlus 8 guide.

