Does Call of Duty: Modern Warfare have battle royale?

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare has arrived across PS4, Xbox One and PC, acting as the next major entry in Activision’s blockbuster shooter franchise.

Treyarch’s Black Ops 4 made a huge splash with Blackout, its unique spin on the battle royale genre popularised by Fortnite and PUBG. It has since been updated with new map variants, characters and countless other additions.

So, many fans might be eager to discover whether or not Call of Duty: Modern Warfare will feature a similar mode for them and their friends to partake in.

Unfortunately, at the time of writing, there is no such thing within Infinity Ward’s shooter. The developer hasn’t ruled out the possibility of such a mode coming after launch, but for now, there are three major components available.

You have the solo campaign, which makes a triumphant return after last year’s absence. Depicting a modern conflict featuring returning characters such as Captain Price alongside some new faces. Chances are it will be a fairly epic blockbuster.

There’s also traditional multiplayer with all the weapon loadouts, killstreaks and modes of progression players of the shooter franchise know and love. A battle pass progression system is coming in the future, although an exact date remains unconfirmed.

Finally, you have Special Ops. This new mode features a number of distinct co-operative missions you can tackle solo or online. Survival Mode is exclusive to PS4 for 12 months though, so if you’re after the complete experience, Sony’s platform is the best choice.

We’ll be sure to update you on any news regarding battle royale coming to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare once we have it. For now, keep your fingers crossed and enjoy what’s already on offer.

I just got my hands on Modern Warfare in the Trusted offices, so they’ll be full review coming next week once I’ve put sufficient time into it. We’ll have a deep analysis on Captain Price’s facial hair, that much I promise.

