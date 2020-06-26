Dodgy iPhone 12 rumour tips insanely-cheap iPhone 12 with 4G

The perception is that Apple will finally be going all-in on 5G with the iPhone 12. However, a recent addition to the Twitter leak brigade is suggesting otherwise, with a quite spurious rumour.

According to the purported leaker, whom we’ve not heard of before, the company is planning on 4G LTE versions of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Max. Omega Leaks reckons those models will see the base price of the iPhone 12 drop by another $100, to just $549, while an iPhone 12 Max 4G start at £649.

Whether he means the iPhone 12 Pro here, or another larger-screen device sitting below the pro tier isn’t clear. However, the prices quoted are significantly lower than the 5G prices tipped by prolific Apple leaker Jon Prosser, who said the phones with next-gen mobile data connectivity will start at $649 and $749.

Of course, you should take this with a giant dump truck full of salt. This leaker isn’t known to us and the account was only set-up yesterday. Coincidentally, that isn’t when we were born.

Another leak claiming to be an image of a phone called the LG Velvet uses an image that looks like a smartphone from about a decade ago, with a tiny single-lens camera. Sorry, but we’re not buying this for a single second.

Regardless of the veracity of the claim based on the poster’s own information, we don’t doubt the possibility of an iPhone 12 minus 5G, that may indeed cost less.

Not all users are living in areas where 5G is up and running and that’s likely to remain the case for quite some time. If iPhone 12 fanciers can save $100 by avoiding something they don’t need, many would probably take Apple up on that.

Apple has surprised us with its pricing already this year, serving up the iPhone SE for just $399 in the United States, but $549 for the base iPhone 12 – 5G or no 5G – seems a little fanciful from where we’re sitting.

Would you buy the iPhone 12 in 4G if you could save a few bob? Let us know @trustedreviews on Twitter.

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.