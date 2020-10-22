DJI Pocket 2 vs DJI Osmo Pocket: Which vlogging camera is best

DJI unveiled its most powerful stabilised mini camera yet this week. But, how does the DJI Pocket 2 compare with its predecessor, the DJI Osmo Pocket? We pitted the two devices head-to-head to decide which offers the best value for your money.

At a glance, the DJI Pocket 2 is kitted with a large image sensor for high quality 64MP images and 4K video. It comes with a three-axis gimbal and up to 8x zoom, among a plethora of other features. The Pocket 2 is due to launch October 31, meaning we haven’t gotten the chance to test it out for ourselves just yet.

The Osmo Pocket, on the other hand, has been available for a few years now. We praised the device in our review, noting the impressive video it is able to produce despite the camera’s compact, travel-friendly design.

Read on to find out how the two DJI camera’s compare and which we like best.

Related: DJI Pocket 2: All the facts on the new flagship, mini 4K camera

DJI Pocket 2 vs DJI Osmo Pocket price – how much do they cost?

You would be forgiven for assuming that, with a new DJI Pocket launching, it’s predecessor would be getting a discount. In fact, the Osmo Pocket has stuck with its original RRP of £329.

The DJI Pocket 2 is a little pricier at £339. The Pocket 2 comes with the Mini Control Stick and the tripod mount but, if you’re willing to spend £469, you can also pick up a wide-angle lens, wireless microphone and windscreen, do-it-all handle and micro tripod.

The Osmo Pocket is the winner here, but the Pocket 2 isn’t far behind at just £10 more.

Deal: DJI Osmo Pocket Refurbished for just £199.99

DJI Pocket 2 vs DJI Osmo Pocket design – what do they look like?

The two cameras look strikingly similar and DJI hasn’t strayed far from the Osmo when it comes to the Pocket 2’s design. The Pocket 2 has, however, seen a few improvements.

The Osmo Pocket weighs just 116g, while the Pocket 2 is just 1g heavier at 117g. Both are lightweight and slip easily into the pocket at 12cm in length. Both cameras are compatible with an array of accessories and can be connected with your phone for additional control.

The biggest design improvement in the Pocket 2 is its larger, more powerful 1/1.7” sensor. The improved sensor offers higher quality images and DJI pairs it with a 20mm f/1.8 lens for a wide, cinematic look. The Osmo Pocket, on the other hand, includes a 1/2.3” sensor and a 26mm f/2.0 lens. We actually noted in our review of the Osmo Pocket that the sensor size restricted the Osmo’s performance in mixed and low light conditions, so the larger sensor is a welcome improvement.

Both devices are kitted with a three-axis gimbal for stable video without sacrificing their portable designs.

There isn’t a lot between the two DJI generations when it comes to design. Both cameras are compact and lightweight, but the Pocket 2 comes out on top thanks to its larger sensor.

Read our review of the DJI Osmo Pocket

DJI Pocket 2 vs DJI Osmo Pocket image and video quality – how do they perform?

We haven’t gotten the chance to test out the Pocket 2 for ourselves yet, but we do know that the device has improved in image quality. The Pocket 2 can capture 16MP or 64MP photos, while the Osmo Pocket is limited to 12MP stills. Both cameras are capable of shooting 4K video at 60fps.

The Pocket 2 also takes advantage of a new zoom feature, with up to 4x lossless zoom in 1080p or 8x zoom using the 64MP mode.

As far as the Osmo Pocket is concerned, we were impressed by the camera’s video quality. In our review we detailed that, in good light, the video is sharp with accurate colour and few artefacts. There is a bit of noise to contend with when shooting at night or indoors, but it’s better than the footage a gimbal-less camera would achieve with electronic stabilisation.

The Osmo’s audio system had its limitations, too. The new DJI Matrix Stereo in the Pocket 2 uses four mics – twice that of its predecessor – to capture crisp and immersive sound. There’s even an optional wind reduction setting, which the Osmo would have benefited from.

While we have yet to see the Pocket 2 in action, we would expect the Osmo Pocket’s follow-up to build upon the talents of its predecessor. For this reason, we have high hopes for the Pocket 2. And, the addition of higher quality images, 8x zoom and two more mics certainly doesn’t hurt.

Deal: DJI Osmo Pocket Refurbished for just £199.99

DJI Pocket 2 vs DJI Osmo Pocket features – extras and shooting modes

The Pocket 2 has also seen some updates to its focus system as well as the inclusion of a new pre-programmed shooting mode.

The Hybrid 2.0 AF blend of phase and contrast detection means that the Pocket 2 can lock onto and track moving subjects faster, and more accurately, than the Osmo Pocket.

Both the Pocket 2 and the Osmo Pocket take advantage of Pro Mode for advanced camera settings, ActiveTrack to keep your subject in frame, three time-lapse options, panorama and story mode for easy access to presets. The Pocket 2 also includes a livestreaming mode for sending footage directly to Facebook, YouTube or RTMP.

Again, the Pocket 2’s offerings are similar to the Osmo Pocket, but the addition of faster, more accurate, autofocus and a livestreaming tool makes the Pocket 2 our winner when it comes to additional features.

Related: Best travel cameras

DJI Pocket 2 vs DJI Osmo Pocket – Early verdict

The DJI Osmo Pocket is a fantastic portable camera with plenty of tricks up its sleeve. The gimbal produces smooth, cinematic footage and the shooting modes offer loads of versatility.

However, the DJI Pocket 2 is our early winner. The camera builds upon its predecessor with a larger sensor, higher quality images and 8x zoom, to name a few. At just £10 more, it isn’t hard to justify opting for the upgrade, either.

Of course, we’ll have to review the new device to find out if it’s actually an improvement over its predecessor, but the specs certainly look positive.

Staff Writer Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …