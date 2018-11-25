DJI Osmo Pocket: everything we know so far about DJI’s tiny vlogging cam

When we first received an invite to a DJI event in New York on November 28 2018, all the signs seemed to point towards the arrival of a DJI Phantom 5 – but now a more likely launch appears to be an exciting, gimbal-stablised pocket camera called the DJI Osmo Pocket.

The DJI Osmo Pocket is, according to leaked photos, a smaller relation of the excellent DJI Osmo Mobile 2 with a built-in camera that looks very similar to the one on the DJI Mavic 2 Pro drone.

This all tallies very nicely with the event invite, which has a travel theme plus the shape of the Hasselblad camera in the background. So will the DJI Osmo Pocket be the the ultimate vlogging companion and a rival to the GoPro Hero 7 Black? Here’s everything we know so far.

DJI Osmo Pocket Release Date and Price: When it be available and how much will it cost?

DJI’s launch event is at 7pm on November 28 2018, so if the DJI Osmo Pocket is announced it seems likely that it’ll be available very soon after that.

At the company’s last event in August 2018 when the DJI Mavic 2 Pro and Mavic 2 Zoom were announced, both were available to order from DJI’s store on the day. And the timing of the event suggests DJI is going for pre-Christmas availability.

The source of the leaked photos, Twitter user @OsitaLV, has suggested that the DJI Osmo Pocket will cost $249. Given DJI’s usual pricing, that would mean a UK price of around £225.

This is quite a bit more than the DJI Osmo Mobile 2, which currently has an excellent Black Friday offer price of £109, though this doesn’t have a built-in camera, instead stabilising your smartphone videos.

That price would compare favourably to the GoPro Hero 7 Black, which is currently £379.99, although that is fully waterproof to 10-metres and relies on electronic stabilisation rather than mechanical.

DJI Osmo Pocket Design: What will the DJI Osmo Pocket look like?

The recent leaked photo from reliable Twitter user @OsitaLV, a DJI drone pilot, gives a pretty clear look at the DJI Osmo Pocket’s design.

It has a palm-sized body with what looks like a two-axis gimbal holding the camera. On the handle are two buttons (one for recording), a very small screen for video and photo previews, and a control wheel.

Depending on what camera it has, this wheel could either be there to control zoom or, if not, follow focus, which allows you to pull focus more accurately.

The source of the leaks, Twitter user @OsitaLV, has also suggested that a range of accessories will be available for the DJI Osmo Pocket, which could mean handle extensions or even a modular system, if the gimbal turns out to be detachable.

DJI Osmo Pocket specs: What camera and features will it have?

The big question mark over the DJI Osmo Pocket is exactly which camera it will have – if it does indeed have a Hasselblad camera with a one-inch sensor, like the DJI Mavic 2 Pro, that would trump the GoPro hero 7 Black, which still only has a smaller 1/2.3-inch sensor.

The leaked photos suggest the camera module is slightly smaller than the ones on DJI’s recent drones, though, so a one-inch sensor is far from a certainty.

Other rumours around the Osmo Pocket suggest it’ll have a multi-touch screen, Wi-Fi for transferring videos and stills to your phone, and a microSDXC card slot. There’s no suggestion it’ll have any built-in storage and the size of prototype in the leaks suggests there wouldn’t be too much room for that.

If the DJI Osmo Pocket does indeed have all of the above features, it would make a fine walkaround vlogging camera for YouTubers and tourists. We’ll be at the event in New York so will bring you all the news as we get it.

DJI Osmo Pocket: early thoughts

Given how well the leaked DJI Osmo Pocket fits the invite for DJI’s event on 28 November 2018, it seems likely that it’ll be the main announcement, despite continued rumours of a DJI Phantom 5.

And it’s shaping up to be pretty exciting, particularly if you’re looking for a pocketable and versatile vlogging camera for your travels or YouTube channel.

In some ways it feels like the DJI Osmo Pocket will need that rumoured one-inch sensor and zoom lens to compete with the GoPro Hero 7 Black. The latter is fully waterproof and its HyperSmooth electronic stabilisation is so good that it almost makes mechanical gimbals look a bit redundant, at least for handheld footage.

Still, if the DJI Osmo Pocket can bring similar image quality to the DJI Mavic 2 Pro to this tiny, handheld form factor, the Chinese drone king might just have another winner on its hands.

What do you think, are you excited about the DJI Osmo Pocket and what would you like to see from it? Let us know on Facebook or on Twitter @TrustedReviews.