DJI OM 4 gimbal succeeds Osmo 3 and brings magnet-aided video stabilisation

DJI has announced the Osmo Mobile 4 – shortened to OM 4 – the latest version of its video stabilisation gimbal designed for smartphone videographers.

The $149/£139 successor to the highly-regarded Osmo Mobile 3 now includes a pair of magnetic mounts that enables the smartphone to be quickly attached and detached from the new motorised gimbal, which offers three-axis stabilisation.

There’s a magnetic finger ring that attaches to the back of the phone, which can enable a better grip when filming or use as a kickstand. There’s also a magnetic clamp to keep the phone secure while in use.

This is a major improvement over the previous generation, which required users to physically unclamp their phones in order to check messages, look back at the footage, etc..

Beyond that we’re looking at a quite similar device that still offers that impressive 15-hours battery life and USB-C charging port. The button configuration will enable users to keep their mitts off the touchscreen while filming.

In terms of capabilities there’s a new Dynamic Zoom feature, replacing the dolly zoom, which enables a Hitchcock-like effect when the camera will zoom in on the subject as the videographer physically moves away from it.

There’s also a CloneMe Pano feature that “creates one epic panorama from several photos, pausing so you can get to the next frame and strike a pose,” the company says. You can see an example below.

Popular features like Active Track, Story Mode, and Gesture Control are all on board, along with various creative time-lapse features. We’ve also got the neat 240-degree panoramas as well as those 3×3 panos that provide a much richer and deeper depiction of the landscape. As before, the device, which is slightly lighter and with more powerful motors, is able to be folded down to fit conveniently in a bag.

The Osmo Mobile 3 was a big hit with us at Trusted Reviews, earning a 4.5/5 star review and praise for its solid stabilisation, foldable design, capable companion app, and the ability to charge the phone while shooting.

Our reviewer wrote: “A great way to level up your smartphone video, the Osmo Mobile 3 combines solid stabilisation, versatile camera moves and excellent value. There’s a slight learning curve to mastering its many tricks and it’s a shame there’s no livestreaming in the Mimo app yet. But its folding design makes it much more portable, which means you feel inclined to take it out more often, and new features like phone charging make it an improvement over its predecessor.”

