 

DJI Osmo Mobile 6 portable gimbal announced with enhanced controls

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Drone specialist DJI has announced the DJI Osmo Mobile 6, the latest in its line of excellent mobile gimbals.

As with previous entries in the series, the DJI Osmo Mobile 6 is a handheld phone holder that greatly enhances the quality of your photos and videos. Chief among these enhancements is a gimbal that stabilises your snaps and (particularly) your footage using DJI’s 3-axis stabilisation system.

It weighs 300g, so it’s roughly the same weight as the Osmo Mobile 5. Meanwhile, a built-in extension rod enables those enhanced selfies.

Enhancements over the Osmo Mobile 5 (which we loved) include a new ergonomically designed handle and a larger clamp, which is able to accommodate larger phones and to accommodate phone cases. There’s also a new built-in status panel and Mode button this time around, making it easier to check the battery level and switching between the four gimbal modes: Follow, Tilt Lock, FPV, and SpinShot.

Talking of new controls, the Osmo Mobile 6 also gives you a new Side Wheel, which can be used to adjust the focal length or to zoom in and out. Pressing the Side Wheel lets you switch to manual focus control.

Also new is a Quick Launch feature for iPhone users. Insert your iPhone, and the camera view will fire up instantly, meaning you can get up and running as much as three times quicker than with previous models.

ActiveTrack 5.0 gives you even more stable tracking at longer distances, while also enabling the front camera to track subjects that turn to the side or spin.

The DJI Osmo Mobile 6 is available today from the official DJI website, and will arrive in other channels at a later date. It costs £145 / €169, which will give you a bundle including a magnetic clamp, tripod, power cable, wrist strap, and storage pouch.

