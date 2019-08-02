An FCC listing has revealed the upcoming DJI Osmo Mobile 3. The gimbal adds a new grip, new connectivity and a handy new way to store it away.

The DJI Osmo Mobile 3 looks largely similar to the last entry into the range made for smartphones – the Osmo Mobile 2 – but with a few features to make using the device easier.

The FCC listing – found by Dave Zatz – offers up a ton of images of the product as well as some detailed schematics.

One of the main reveals is the addition of USB-C – upgrading the Osmo Mobile range to modern standards. The Osmo Mobile 3 also comes with a slightly modified and more sculpted grip.

For easier storage, the DJI Osmo Mobile 3 now has a new handy folding design as well as coming in it 80 grams lighter. The size of the gimbal is now 286x126x98mm

Despite its new convenient design, the Osmo Mobile 3 will allow for thicker and wider phones as well as allowing for a wider range of rolling and tilting movements.

Rounding out the new features, the new Osmo Mobile will also come equipped with Bluetooth Low Energy 5.0. The controls will stay the same as the previous iteration – that’s two buttons, a unidirectional thumbstick and a slider switch.

From these images, we can see the DJI Osmo Mobile 3 will come in grey. We don’t know anything about the pricing as of yet. The Osmo Mobile 2 launched at $129.95 (£129.99 in the UK) – over half the price of the original – so the price of the Osmo Mobile 3 remains a bit of a wild card.

We here at Trusted Review thought the DJI Osmo Mobile 2 was a great gimbal. We gave the device 4.5*/5 and our review said: “A great value, easy-to-use gimbal that delivers super-smooth results”.

