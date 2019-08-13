DJI’s new Osmo Mobile 3 gimbal for shake-free smartphone video has been one of this year’s worst kept secrets, but until now we haven’t known its price – well, the good news is that it’s going to cost a highly tempting £99.

That’s £30 less than its predecessor, which itself was less than half the cost of the original £299 Osmo Mobile, and means it’s shaping up to be one of the best sub-£100 smartphone accessories you can buy today.

Of course, this third version does cut corners in some areas (like build quality) compared to the original Osmo Mobile. But the Osmo Mobile 3 is very much like a refined, folding version of the Osmo Mobile 2 with an almost 25% price cut.

Aside from that folding design, new features include locking mechanisms (like the ones seen on the DJI Ronin SC) to keep the arms from moving around during travel, plus a slight redesign that lets you charge your phone or add an external microphone without obstructing the motor, which tended to happen before when shooting in portrait.

The Osmo Mobile 3 also now works with DJI’s Mimo app, which was made for the DJI Osmo Pocket, rather than the DJI Go app that’s designed more for the company’s drones. From there you’ll be able to choose from the usual selection of special modes, including ActiveTrack, TimeLapse, HyperLapse, and Slow Motion. You’ll also be able to use it with your favourite third-party video apps like Filmic Pro, once they’ve added support for it.

You can buy the DJI Osmo Mobile 3 today for £99 from DJI’s store. It comes with a wrist strap, storage pouch and anti-slip pads, although there’s also a £119 bundle (above) that comes with an Osmo Grip tripod and Osmo Carrying case.

While the latter bundle doesn’t have the headline £99 price tag, it looks a good option for solo YouTubers and vloggers who need to sit the Osmo Mobile 3 down to shoot videos to camera.

If you’re on a tighter budget, it might be worth looking out for deals on the Osmo Mobile 2, which should theoretically drop below the £99 mark. We’ll let you know if we spot any of those price slashes, and will bring you our full review of the Osmo Mobile 3 very soon.

