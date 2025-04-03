:rocket: Trusted Reviews now has a forum! Join the discussion & win £250! :tada:

This DJI Mini 4 Pro bundle deal is the ultimate drone discount

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Searching for the perfect lightweight drone bundle? This 5-star DJI Mini 4 Pro bundle includes the drone, controller, a shoulder bag and plenty of batteries to keep you in the air for longer. 

The Mini 4 Pro Fly More Combo with DJI RC 2 screen remote controller has dropped to just £831.86 on Amazon. That’s a £147.14 saving compared to the bundle’s typical £979 RRP. 

At £831.86, the Mini 4 Pro Fly More Combo with DJI RC 2 screen remote controller is the ultimate lightweight drone starter bundle. Head to Amazon while this offer lasts to save £147.14 in time for summer.

  • Amazon
  • Was £979
  • Now £831.86
View Deal

This is by far the lowest we’ve seen this bundle discounted on Amazon, making now the perfect time to snap it up for 15% less in time for summer. 

Is the DJI Mini 4 Pro worth buying? 

rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Highly Recommended

A fly-anywhere drone for hobbyists and professionals

Pros

  • 249g weight circumvents most drone restrictions
  • Omnidirectional vision sensors
  • Excellent image quality

Cons

  • Not cheap by small drone standards
  • Average low light image quality

The DJI Mini 4 Pro is a sub-249g drone from DJI. The light weight of this drone is particularly important as it means the device falls under fewer flying restrictions under UK law than larger, heavier drones. This means you have more flexibility regarding where you can fly and how close you can fly to people. 

The 1/1.3-inch CMOS image sensor in the Mini 4 Pro is capable of producing high-quality footage at up to 4K/60fps HDR, including vertical videos ideal for sharing on social media, as well as slow motion video at 4K/100fps or 1080p/200fps. 

The drone features omnidirectional obstacle sensing to prevent collisions, along with ActiveTrack subject tracking and a 34-minute battery life. 

The Fly More Combo also includes an RC 2 screen remote controller, three batteries, a charging hub and a shoulder bag making it perfect for anyone looking to dive into aerial photography or upgrade their existing kit. 

Reviewer Sam Kieldsen awarded the DJI Mini 4 Pro a brilliant 5 out of 5 stars, highlighting the drone’s lightweight build, omnidirectional vision sensors and excellent image quality. He wrote: 

“The best ultralight drone receives a raft of improvements in its latest iteration, the DJI Mini 4 Pro, cementing its spot as a go-anywhere, fly-anywhere model for demanding hobbyists and professionals alike”.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive DJI Mini 4 Pro review

Looking for a different deal? 

Do you edit your videos too? The Logitech MX Vertical mouse has seen a 45% price reduction on Amazon, making it the perfect desk upgrade for anyone spending a lot of time at their computer searching for a more comfortable mouse option. 

Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

