This DJI Mini 4 Pro bundle deal is the ultimate drone discount

Searching for the perfect lightweight drone bundle? This 5-star DJI Mini 4 Pro bundle includes the drone, controller, a shoulder bag and plenty of batteries to keep you in the air for longer.

The Mini 4 Pro Fly More Combo with DJI RC 2 screen remote controller has dropped to just £831.86 on Amazon. That’s a £147.14 saving compared to the bundle’s typical £979 RRP.

This is by far the lowest we’ve seen this bundle discounted on Amazon, making now the perfect time to snap it up for 15% less in time for summer.

Is the DJI Mini 4 Pro worth buying?

A fly-anywhere drone for hobbyists and professionals Pros 249g weight circumvents most drone restrictions

Omnidirectional vision sensors

Excellent image quality Cons Not cheap by small drone standards

Average low light image quality

The DJI Mini 4 Pro is a sub-249g drone from DJI. The light weight of this drone is particularly important as it means the device falls under fewer flying restrictions under UK law than larger, heavier drones. This means you have more flexibility regarding where you can fly and how close you can fly to people.

The 1/1.3-inch CMOS image sensor in the Mini 4 Pro is capable of producing high-quality footage at up to 4K/60fps HDR, including vertical videos ideal for sharing on social media, as well as slow motion video at 4K/100fps or 1080p/200fps.

The drone features omnidirectional obstacle sensing to prevent collisions, along with ActiveTrack subject tracking and a 34-minute battery life.

The Fly More Combo also includes an RC 2 screen remote controller, three batteries, a charging hub and a shoulder bag making it perfect for anyone looking to dive into aerial photography or upgrade their existing kit.

Reviewer Sam Kieldsen awarded the DJI Mini 4 Pro a brilliant 5 out of 5 stars, highlighting the drone’s lightweight build, omnidirectional vision sensors and excellent image quality. He wrote:

“The best ultralight drone receives a raft of improvements in its latest iteration, the DJI Mini 4 Pro, cementing its spot as a go-anywhere, fly-anywhere model for demanding hobbyists and professionals alike”.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive DJI Mini 4 Pro review.

